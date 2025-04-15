Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 854 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $91,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,119.90. The trade was a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMRN opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.30.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

