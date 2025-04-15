Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,181,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 50,193 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,344,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,149,000 after purchasing an additional 229,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,722,000 after buying an additional 44,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after buying an additional 264,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

RRR stock opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $61.73.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 71.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

