Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 163.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Under Armour by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 371,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on UAA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.12.

Under Armour Stock Up 4.8 %

Under Armour stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

