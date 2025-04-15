Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,395 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vital Farms worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,431,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

In related news, insider Joanne Bal sold 28,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $1,273,894.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,632.10. This represents a 32.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $125,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,966,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,690,677.10. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,546 shares of company stock worth $3,567,030. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VITL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Vital Farms Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.96. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

