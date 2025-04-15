Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,075 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.18% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $20,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of BATS:FBCG opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

