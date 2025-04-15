Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,056 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average is $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

