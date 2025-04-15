Financial Survey: Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) & NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and Logansport Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSTS Bancorp $8.79 million 6.83 -$3.96 million ($0.16) -71.47 Logansport Financial $13.98 million 1.32 $1.25 million $2.05 14.63

Logansport Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logansport Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

23.7% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and Logansport Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSTS Bancorp -48.24% -5.83% -1.71% Logansport Financial 9.20% N/A N/A

Summary

Logansport Financial beats NSTS Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, the company offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. Logansport Financial Corp. was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

