Financial Survey: NIO (NYSE:NIO) versus Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT)

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) and NIO (NYSE:NIO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and NIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology -87.61% N/A -38.53% NIO -33.41% -113.83% -19.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lotus Technology and NIO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 NIO 1 8 1 1 2.18

Volatility & Risk

Lotus Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 414.71%. NIO has a consensus price target of $5.05, indicating a potential upside of 39.89%. Given Lotus Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than NIO.

Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIO has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lotus Technology and NIO”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $1.01 billion 0.91 -$742.00 million ($1.56) -0.87 NIO $65.73 billion 0.11 -$2.94 billion ($1.53) -2.36

Lotus Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lotus Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of NIO shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NIO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NIO beats Lotus Technology on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

About NIO

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

