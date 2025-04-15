First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,849 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,053 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $15,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 6,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 949,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,341,909.52. The trade was a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

