First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 11.94% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $15,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPXI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000.

First Trust International IPO ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $53.16. The company has a market cap of $128.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89.

About First Trust International IPO ETF

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

