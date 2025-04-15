FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Position Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in FMC were worth $13,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $2,494,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $4,470,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,452,000 after acquiring an additional 54,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FMC. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

FMC Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

