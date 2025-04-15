Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Trading Down 2.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Foot Locker traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 1,486,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,006,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FL

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Foot Locker Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 819.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.