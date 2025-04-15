Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Trading Down 2.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Foot Locker traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 1,486,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,006,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.
Institutional Trading of Foot Locker
Foot Locker Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Foot Locker
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.