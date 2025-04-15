Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916,760 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 66,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $18,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 191,584 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 40,174 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $13,338,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 250,822 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 46,357 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 810.7% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 365,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 325,040 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.