Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,183 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.53% of Forrester Research worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Forrester Research by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti raised Forrester Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $166.65 million, a P/E ratio of -29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

