Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,437 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FCPT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FCPT

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.