Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Franklin Electric worth $20,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $56,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $99,117.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,281.14. This represents a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FELE opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $111.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $485.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.87 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 27.53%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

