Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 119 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,892,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,254,000 after buying an additional 129,560 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 393,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,482,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,203,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. CLSA lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Toyota Motor stock opened at $172.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.88. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $246.07.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.