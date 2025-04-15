Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 258,625 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 1,714.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,625 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 313,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 137,319 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,525,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 522,799 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 548.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 533,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 450,924 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,883,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 215,895 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.10. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $16.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLMA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

