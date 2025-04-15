Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 7,159 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 512.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $172.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.21. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.69 and a 1-year high of $236.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Barclays lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $231.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.88.

In related news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

