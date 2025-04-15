Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 8,927 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $42,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,510. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 2,241 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $68,238.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,588.25. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,659 shares of company stock worth $324,567. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KYMR. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The company had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

