Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,039 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNV. Raymond James cut Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SNV opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $59.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $580.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.