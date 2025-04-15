Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 234.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,980 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,219 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TowneBank by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 50,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in TowneBank by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,482,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,843,000 after purchasing an additional 49,970 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOWN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

TowneBank Price Performance

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.79. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

