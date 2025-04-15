Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $117.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $156.31. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

J has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.14.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

