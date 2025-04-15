Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBIN. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $994,207,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3,547.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,867,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 76,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,320,000 after buying an additional 48,881 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MBIN opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.15. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $53.27.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.58. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 22.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott A. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,818.60. This trade represents a 47.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $52.50 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.