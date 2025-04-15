Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 11,483 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Argus downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.31.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.