Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 15,109 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,239,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,279,000 after acquiring an additional 115,581 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Ingevity by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 285,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 32,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 68,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,287,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 101,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.07.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.40 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a positive return on equity of 41.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

