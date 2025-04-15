Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 3,987 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,439,000 after acquiring an additional 354,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,896,000 after purchasing an additional 435,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 12,538.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 896,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,481,000 after purchasing an additional 889,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BL stock opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $66.25.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 24.67%. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $451,400.96. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,113.38. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

