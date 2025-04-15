Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 750 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,415.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACLS. William Blair cut Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.59. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $158.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.26.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

