Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 37,476 IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,374,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,797,000 after buying an additional 125,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IonQ by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in IonQ by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,260,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after buying an additional 75,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 1,310.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,095,000 after buying an additional 2,293,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,740,000 after buying an additional 31,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

IonQ Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:IONQ opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other IonQ news, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $37,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 414,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,875.36. The trade was a 82.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 20,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $372,272.79. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 572,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,632,587.76. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

