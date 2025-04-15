Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TAC shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.38%. Equities analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

