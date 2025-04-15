Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,021,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,993,000 after purchasing an additional 843,996 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,315,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after purchasing an additional 268,378 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after buying an additional 149,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,717,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNLI opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $33.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W upgraded Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

