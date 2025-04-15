Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,585,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $39,242,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,243,000 after acquiring an additional 225,283 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,188,000 after acquiring an additional 107,397 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,643,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 1.2 %

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $135.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $205.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.