Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,900,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46,430 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 394.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $456,915.68. The trade was a 26.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.39 and a 52 week high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.