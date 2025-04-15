Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 253.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 167,093 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,700,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,146,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,937,000 after purchasing an additional 89,863 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,989,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 555,430 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,504,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 291,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,362.50. The trade was a 1.52 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

CDE stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

