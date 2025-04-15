Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 524.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 282,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $998,000.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

DIVI opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $34.01.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

