Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 64.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,360,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,381,000 after buying an additional 1,312,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,788,000 after buying an additional 141,208 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Clear Secure during the third quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

