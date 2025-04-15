Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,156,000 after purchasing an additional 106,636 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 10.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,568,000 after purchasing an additional 122,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCN opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.87. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCN. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $144,615.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,139,034.48. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

