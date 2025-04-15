Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,156,000 after purchasing an additional 106,636 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 10.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,568,000 after purchasing an additional 122,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DigitalOcean Trading Down 0.3 %
DOCN opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.87. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26.
In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $144,615.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,139,034.48. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).
