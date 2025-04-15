Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,003 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 20,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $3,208,000. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 30,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 397,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 260,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 156,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.7 %

BBVA opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.4439 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 39.23%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

