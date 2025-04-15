Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $536,109.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,346 shares in the company, valued at $94,960.30. This trade represents a 84.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IIPR. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. BTIG Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:IIPR opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $138.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The firm had revenue of $76.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.97%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

