Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,361 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.13% of Arlo Technologies worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARLO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARLO. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:ARLO opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 259,227 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $3,118,500.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,945,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,439,237.15. The trade was a 8.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $75,819.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 612,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,544.50. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,017,441 shares of company stock valued at $11,448,097. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.