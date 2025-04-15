Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

MCY opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $80.72.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.84. Mercury General had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

