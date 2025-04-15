Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,036.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,009.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6,001.3% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 911.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

