Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 165,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,670,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.00.

TDY stock opened at $467.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.88. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total transaction of $2,920,413.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,383.08. This represents a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total value of $367,091.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,018.84. This trade represents a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,571 shares of company stock worth $17,709,721. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

