Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,326,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.31. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $36.86.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.67%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,835.20. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

