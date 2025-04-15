Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.57.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

