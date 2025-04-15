Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 99,238 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,238 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.11% of CommScope worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CommScope by 151.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 900,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 542,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CommScope by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,588,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after buying an additional 387,466 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $2,212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on COMM. StockNews.com raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of COMM stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $744.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Further Reading

