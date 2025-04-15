Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Western Digital from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,575.36. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

