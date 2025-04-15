Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 216.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.09% of National Bank worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBHC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,790,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 19,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Bank by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,747,000 after purchasing an additional 126,796 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 49,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,276,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.82%. Analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on National Bank from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NBHC

National Bank Profile

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.