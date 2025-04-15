Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Unisys were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Unisys by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 188,630 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Unisys by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 35,853 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Unisys by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 67,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45,869 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 71,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Stock Performance

NYSE:UIS opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.93 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

UIS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

