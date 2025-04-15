Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rovida Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,568,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $5,700,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,142,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after acquiring an additional 103,339 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth about $2,769,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $2,039,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 2.3 %

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 26.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

